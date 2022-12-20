Kuttey Trailer OUT: Arjun Kapoor turns on action mode as he joins Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah & Radhika Madan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Kuttey Trailer OUT

Kuttey Movie Trailer OUT: Starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, the trailer of Kuttey is here! Well, the makers organised a huge event for the trailer launch. The film’s tone is quite reminiscent of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey, who is a co-writer and producer of the film. Also, the end of the trailer carries the iconic theme music from Shahid Kapoor's Kaminey. Dropping the trailer, Arjun took to his social media handle and wrote, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! #Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January."

“Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor says sarcastically in the Kuttey trailer. And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. The seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on 13th January, 2023. In the film, Arjun turned on his action mode as he and Tabu are likely to play a cop and an investigating officer respectively in the film. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah is essaying the role of a gangster.

The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes, certainly seems to have sparked excitement amongst fans and netizens alike. The three-minute long video also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie, to intrigue the audience!

Arjun Kapoor starrer is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

