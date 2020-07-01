Juhi Chawla: Educated people creating the biggest mess on the planet

Image Source : TWITTER/JUHI CHAWLA Juhi Chawla has family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming.

Actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla received a bag full of veggies packed in plastic and said that the "educated" people are creating the biggest mess on the planet. Juhi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic. "And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry!" Juhi captioned the image.

And this is how my veggies come home delivered ... drowned in plastic ..!!!!!... The ' Educated ' people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don't know whether to laugh or cry ..!! 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/t7W7s5qiz5 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 1, 2020

In May, Juhi came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

She has family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage