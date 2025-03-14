John Abraham gifts Jersey to S Jaishankar, discusses ‘The Diplomat’ and more John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts a jersey, and discusses The Diplomat, a film based on a real-life rescue mission.

Bollywood actor John Abraham met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, just a day before the release of his upcoming film, The Diplomat. The meeting, which took place in New Delhi, saw the two discussing the film as well as various topics of mutual interest, including football and India’s Northeast region.

Jaishankar shared glimpses of their conversation on social media, posting a series of pictures with Abraham. In his caption, he wrote, “An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat, as well as on football, the Northeast, and our respective worlds.”

The film, set for release on March 14, is inspired by real-life events and highlights the heroic efforts of senior diplomat JP Singh, who was instrumental in rescuing an Indian woman from Pakistan in 2017. Singh, currently serving as India’s ambassador to Israel, was the deputy high commissioner at the Indian mission in Islamabad when the incident took place.

The Diplomat narrates the dramatic story of Uzma Ahmad, an Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry a man she had met in Malaysia. Upon arrival, she discovered that the man, Tahir Ali, already had four children from a previous marriage. She was forced into marriage at gunpoint and subjected to abuse before she managed to reach out to the Indian High Commission for help.

Singh and his team devised a plan to secure Ahmad’s safe return to India. With the assistance of Indian mission staff, who posed as her relatives, Ahmad was able to enter the High Commission, where she was given shelter. The Indian authorities, anticipating legal obstacles, approached the Islamabad High Court, which eventually ruled in favor of her return. Singh personally escorted Ahmad to the Wagah border, ensuring her safe passage back home.

Beyond his role in Islamabad, Singh has had an extensive diplomatic career, including postings in Kabul and leading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the Ministry of External Affairs. He also served as joint secretary in the External Affairs Minister’s office.

With Abraham portraying a fictionalized version of Singh, The Diplomat aims to shed light on the challenges faced by Indian diplomats and their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Indian citizens abroad. As the film hits theatres, audiences eagerly await a gripping retelling of this real-life diplomatic mission.