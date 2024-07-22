Janhvi Kapoor channelises her inner diva in Ulajh's first song Shaukan, Gulshan Devaiah looks intense | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT 'Shaukan' is a peppy track from the upcoming movie Ulajh

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share the teaser of the first song from her upcoming film 'Ulajh'. Since then, her fans have been waiting to watch the full song and now honouring this wish, the makers of this film have released the full song now. Ulajh's first track is titled as 'Shaukan' and is a peppy track. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar and Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. Ulajh movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew among others. Janhvi and Gulshan's chemistry in the song is fiery and its safe to say that audience has a new on-screen couple to hype.

Watch the video:

Not only the chemistry but fans are also praising the dance moves and screen presence of JK. Many of the fans couldn't stop themselves from dropping love in the comment section for the actress. One of the users wrote, "Janhvi aur yeh song, perfect combo!", another fan commented, "Janhvi ka naya gaana, epic hone wala hai!" Whereas, many of the people also praised the singers Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar for singing the song so well.

About the trailer

Recently, on July 16, the trailer of the film 'Ulajh' was revealed. The audience will see Janhvi Kapoor playing the role of a girl named Suhana, who gets stuck in a dangerous personal plot while working on a critical assignment in the London embassy. She faces the complex issues of her work, that will define her career, and finds herself trapped under the burden of her legacy and in a web of fraud, where any companion could become an enemy. Roshan Mathew, who featured in Darlings and Gulshan Devaiah, Badhai Do actor will also be seen in the movie playing crucial roles.

About the film

The upcoming movie 'Ulajh' is an Indian Hindi-language spy thriller movie. It is directed by the National Award winner, director Sudhanshu Saria. Actors like Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain will also be seen playing important roles in the film. Vineet Jain has produced the movie under Junglee Pictures. 'Ulajh' is all set to release in theatres on August 2, 2024. The film is clashing with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

