Hrithik Roshan to kick-start Krrish 4 soon

Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for Krrish 4 soon

Hrithik Roshan says work will soon begin on the fourth installment of "Krrish", his Indian superhero franchise.The first film, "Koi... Mil Gaya", directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003.

It was followed by "Krrish" (2006) and "Krrish 3" (2013). In 2017, Hrithik Roshan decided to revive the superhit franchise. The "War" actor said he is curious about taking forward the series, which was put on the back-burner owing to his father's ill health.

In January, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with "early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat". "Right after 'War', I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Hrithik Roshan told PTI.

Speculations are rife that the actor's next film will be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 superhit "Satte Pe Satta". The actor earlier featured in the 2012 remake of Bachchan's "Agneepath".

"'Agneepath' is dear to me. It was a tough one but it worked out. 'Satte Pe Satta' is something I am considering but it is not official," Hrithik Roshan said.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is set to helm the "Satte Pe Satta" remake, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The 1982 film, directed by Raj Sippy, was adapted from the American musical, "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers". The film featured Bachchan as the eldest of seven brothers living on a farm, with Hema Malini as the female lead.