Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of the house of comedy

The makers of the hit comedy franchise Housefull 4 left their fans rolling when they shared the character posters of the film along with the motion poster on September 25. The trailer out date was announced as September 27 but before that, there is yet another surprise for the fans as official poster of the film is finally out. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share the new poster which shows the picture of the cast in the house of comedy. Looking at the same, the fans will be convinced that the film will surely take the title of superhit film forward by magnificently going backward.

Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji has an ensemble cast including names of stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Ek zindagi kaafi nahi thi toh hum waapas aa gaye! Presenting the house of comedy fun and entertainment #Housefull4. Trailer out tomorrow." Have a look:

Akshay, a day before, also shared the motion poster of the film and revealed that the story of the film will begin in London and end in Sitamgarh. The video was captioned as, ""Le kar aa rahe hai aapke liye ek aisi kahani, jo shuru hogi London se but khatam hogi Sitamgarh mein. #Housefull4, trailer out on 27th September."

Meanwhile, have a look at the posters here:

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Housefull 4 which is being called the biggest budgeted comedy film of Bollywood, is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News