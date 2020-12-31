Happy New Year 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B; B'wood stars wish fans with adorable posts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,@NEETU54 Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B; B'wood stars wish fans Happy New Year 2021

As we ring in the New Year 2021, everyone is wishing for a happy and healthy start to the year, away from bad memories of 2020. While this year was dominated by the COVID19 pandemic, it brought us closer to our roots and gave us an opportunity to rekindle our bonds in the most amazing way. Bollywood celebrities have already flown to their favorite places to celebrate the new year. Celebs are making the most of their social media platforms by treating their fans with the precious memories they have been making during the last days of 2020.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities have been celebrating the last day of the year with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars have been wishing good health, happiness and love to their fans and a Happy New Year 2021 through adorable posts.