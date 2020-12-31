Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
  5. Happy New Year 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B; B'wood stars wish fans with adorable posts
Happy New Year 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Big B; B'wood stars wish fans with adorable posts

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities have been celebrating the last day of the year with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars have been wishing good health, happiness and love to their fans and a Happy New Year 2021 through adorable posts.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2020 13:23 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,@NEETU54

As we ring in the New Year 2021, everyone is wishing for a happy and healthy start to the year, away from bad memories of 2020. While this year was dominated by the COVID19 pandemic, it brought us closer to our roots and gave us an opportunity to rekindle our bonds in the most amazing way. Bollywood celebrities have already flown to their favorite places to celebrate the new year. Celebs are making the most of their social media platforms by treating their fans with the precious memories they have been making during the last days of 2020.

From Kareena Kapoor KhanShah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood celebrities have been celebrating the last day of the year with their families and loved ones. Sharing their sweet memories on social media, stars have been wishing good health, happiness and love to their fans and a Happy New Year 2021 through adorable posts.

 

 

  • Dec 31, 2020 2:45 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Gauri Khan wishes fans through adorable throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

    Gauri Khan gave fans an early New Year surprise by sharing a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the archives. In the adorable picture, Gauri can be seen wearing a white shirt, while Shah Rukh was casually dressed in a grey T-shirt that perfectly complements her. She captioned the image, "FINALLY...2021. Happy new year," the Instagram post was captioned.

  • Dec 31, 2020 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Anupam Kher describes connection between December, January

    Summarising the journey from December to January, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a poem describing the relationship between the two months. The 'Saraansh' star posted a video on Instagram and shared a poem dedicated to positivity and hope. In the video showcasing a montage of the winter season in the New York City, he recited, "Isn't it extraordinary? the relationship between December and January... Just like old memories and new promises."

  • Dec 31, 2020 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shares mushy pics with Saif and Taimur

    Bidding goodbye to the year 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share loved-up pictures with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and wished her fans a Happy New Year. The actress wrote, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us.. We love you all...Happy new year"

