Gitanjali Rao's Bombay Rose wins big at Jio MAMI Film Festival

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
Filmmaker Gitanjali Rao's animated feature "Bombay Rose" won two prestigious awards at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival With Star.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 14:52 IST
Nominated in the prestigious ‘India Gold' section, Bombay Rose won the ‘India Gold Silver Gateway Award'and the Manish Acharya Award for New Voices in Indian Cinema'. The awards were announced at the festival's closing ceremony on Thursday.

"Bombay Rose" is the story of a flower seller who has to choose between protecting her family and allowing herself to fall in love. The story is set on the streets of Mumbai (Bombay) and moves from real life to fantasy, accompanied by much-loved Bollywood songs. It is a chronicle of people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

On bagging the awards, Gitanjali said: "The MAMI awards for 'Bombay Rose' complete what has been the most incredible homecoming for me and the film. I am delighted, for the team, for everyone who contributed in making my Bombay dreams come true. Thank you!"

The film had its World Premiere at Venice International Film Festival. Later, it was screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It also had its premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October.

 

(With IANS inputs)

