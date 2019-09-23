Ghost trailer: Sanaya Irani's Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's film looks impressive

Image Source : TWITTER Ghost trailer: Sanaya Irani's Bollywood debut looks impressive

Upcoming Bollywood film Ghost marks the debut of TV actress Sanaya Irani along with Shivam Bhaargava. The trailer of the film is now out and, we must say it will definitely send chills down your spine. The trailer takes the audience on the journey of Karan Khanna who is accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given many horror films to the audience, However, he counts his upcoming one, Ghost, as one of the scariest films that he has worked on.

He tweeted the trailer of "Ghost" on Monday and captioned it: "Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! The trailer of my film Ghost is here. #ghostthefilm."

"'Ghost' is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today (Monday) and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people," said Bhatt, known for movies like "Raaz" and "1920".

Trailer drops today at 12 noon... #Ghost is directed by Vikram Bhatt... A Vashu Bhagnani production... 18 Oct 2019 release. #GhostTrailer pic.twitter.com/NgdivYJffs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2019

The film has been shot in the UK and is based on a newspaper article in which the British Court had allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release on October 18.

