Shooting of Emraan Hashmi's Chehre stalled after fans refused to leave the sets

Shooting of Emraan Hashmi's Chehre stalled in Delhi

Shooting of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Chehre was stalled in the national capital a few days ago. The shoot was stopped after a few fans entered the sets in Chattarpur and refused to leave from the location.

Due to ruckus, the shoot had to be stalled and Emraan had to leave the premises. Police were called to stabilize the situation. Talking about the same, Emraan said that though he was overwhelmed to see his fans, the crowd went a bit out of control. Hence, to avoid any unwarranted situation, he was asked to leave the shooting premise.

"We were shooting for an intense scene and there were people who suddenly gathered from the nearby area. I was overwhelmed to see them but it was a scary situation as the shoot had to be stalled because-the crowd was a bit of out of control. The crew had to call the police and I was asked to leave the set to avoid any unwanted situation,'' the actor said.

After procuring tight security, the cast and crew resumed shooting in Delhi.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Samir Soni and Krystle D'Souza in important roles. It is scheduled to release in April, 2020.

(With IANS inputs)