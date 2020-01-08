Deepika Padukone walked down the Mumbai streets as Malti. Watch how people reacted

Deepika Padukone

Chhapaak makers, along with actress and producer Deepika Padukone, conducted a social experiment with their team in Mumbai. Their motive was to check people's reactions when they spot acid attack survivours. In the video titled Malti on the move! A Chhapaak Social Experiment, Deepika dressed as Malti is seen walking in multi-brand stores, and flea markets while the hidden cameras follow her.

She is accompanied by a couple of more acid attack survivours.

In the beginning of the video, the actress says, ''Whenever Deepika steps out, people recognise her. Sometimes I want to hide."

She then enters into her vanity van and comes out wearing prosthetics. From cell phone to jewellery stores, the girls go to crowded places to see people's reactions.

Though some look at the survivours without getting rude, others don't respond or react with kindness. A woman is also seen shutting her child's eyes when she spots the girls, while a man bluntly refuses to help a survivour.

“What I have learnt through the day is that some things are right in front of your eyes but you don’t realise it. It’s important to change your perspective,” Deepika says at the end of the video.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to release on January 10. The movie is inspired by Laxmi Aggarwal, who was attacked with acid at the age of 15.