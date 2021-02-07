Image Source : FILE IMAGES Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Bollywood is struggling to be back in form, battling the twin onslaught of post-lockdown blues and the rise of OTT. While many producers are taking the easy way out and selling films to digital platforms, the more-talked-about projects are naturally expected to bail out a box office that is trying hard to woo back the audience. April to August is traditionally a hectic phase for the film exhibition business, with summer vacations followed by the festive weekends of Eid and Independence Day, among others.

This year, a handful of big budget films are tentatively scheduled to open within this phase, subject to the Covid situation, of course. Here's the list of films that could bail out the Bollywood box office, and bring business back on track.

BELL BOTTOM

This Akshay Kumar spy thriller is slated for April 2. Shot amid Covid lockdown in the United Kingdom, the film has so far officially not shifted its date. Directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, the film also stars Vani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

RADHE: YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI

The Salman Khan film, billed as an ultra-action extravaganza, has locked an Eid release. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who scored a blockbuster with Salman way back in 2009 with Wanted, though the response was more lukewarm when they collaborated on Dabangg 3 in 2019. Radhe is scheduled for May 13 as of now. The film co-stars Disha Patani.

SATYAMEV JAYATE 2

Last heard, the sequel to John Abraham's 2018 action hit is scheduled to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe in the Eid weekend, with a May 13 release. The film brings back John as vigilante cop Virendra Rathod, who wages war singlehandedly against corruption and misuse of power.

That apart two most anticipated films that are ready to release, but have not declared a final release date, are Sooryavanshi and 83.

Rohit Shetty's action drama Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as supercop Veer Sooryavanshi, who fights against terrorism. The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Kabir Khan's 83 tells the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as the underdog Indian team's captain Kapil Dev.