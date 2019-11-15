Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala scores Rs 72.24 crore in week 1

Box office collection of Bala

Bala has performed phenomenally well at the box office in its first week. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie which features him as a Kanpur man suffering from premature balding has crossed Rs 72.24 crore in week 1. Amar Kaushik directorial, which opened with Rs 10.15 crore minted Rs 5.31 crore on Thursday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put the latest numbers earned by Bala. ''#Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz,'' he wrote.

#Bala is fantastic... Plexes were super-strong... Collects in same range as #DreamGirl [Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr]... Should score at multiplexes in Week 2... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr, Thu 5.31 cr. Total: ₹ 72.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla play important roles in the film. While Bhumi is seen in the character of a lawyer, Yami plays a Tik Tok star. Bala revolves around the beauty standards set by the society and its consequences on well-being of a person. Primarily, it talks about self love.

Amar Kaushik earlier helmed Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, which went on to cross Rs 100 crore mark along with some rave reviews. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has two films lined-up for release- Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar and Aanand L Rai's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Read the full movie review here.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News