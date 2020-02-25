Image Source : TWITTER Bhoot The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's horror film sees huge drop

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who gave one of the biggest box office hit with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, is failing to impress the audience with his latest release Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship. The film, which earned Rs 16.36 crore in its first weekend, witnessed a huge drop as it earned around Rs 2 crore on Monday, according to a Box Office India report. The film which is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike but it failed to allure the masses to the theatres.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that the film has done well in Mumbai and South but failed to excel in other regions. With Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdha' also giving a strong competition in the domestic circuit, Vicky's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' is expected to have a tough route ahead.

Bhoot is Vicky Kaushal's third-highest opening weekend (excluding Sanju, where he played a supporting part), after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Raazi (2018).

Kaushal plays a surveying officer in the film who is assigned to look into the case of an abandoned ship that mysteriously landed at the shores of Mumbai. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Read our Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship Movie Review

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions.

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page