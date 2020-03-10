Image Source : TWITTER Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's film maintains decent hold

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has maintained a decent hold on its fourth day at the box office. The action drama has collected roughly Rs 63 crore till now. The Ahmed Khan directorial film, did a business of Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1, Rs 16.03 crore on Day 2 and Rs 20.30 crore on Day 3. The film maintained a decent hold on Monday and earned around Rs 9 crore, according to Box Office India report.

"The film continued to hold better outside the bigger multiplexes of big cities.There is a holiday for Holi on Tuesday which should see a jump in business and even post Tuesday there will be some Holi leftover in certain places which makes it hard to judge the first week business just yet. It will take some time to know where this film is going after the Holi period is over", the BOI report said.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a rating of three and a half stars. He said that Baaghi 3 was a "well-packaged mass entertainer". He called the action scenes of the films its biggest selling point.

Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise. The action film features Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles. The Ahmed Khan directorial is interestingly the first film that will feature Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff together. Jackie portrays the role of Tiger's father in the film. Disha Patani also features in the film in a special number.

