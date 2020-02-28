Ayushmann Khurrana to play gynaecologist in quirky social comedy opposite Alaya F?

Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khurrana to play gynecologist in quirky social comedy opposite Alaya F?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been wowing the audience with his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is all set to star in a quirky social comedy. The Dream Girl actor will reportedly step in the shoes of a gynaecologist for his next, which will also star Alaya F. Alaya is Pooja Bedi's daughter who made her Bollywood entry with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jaawani Jaaneman this year. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Alaya film is titled Stree Rog Vibhag is about a gynaecologist (Ayushmann Khurrana) whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run, suggests latest report.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Stree Rog Vibhag will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, The film will mark the third collaboration between the production house and Ayushmann Khurrana after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. The movie will theatrically released on February 21, 2020.

On the other hand, Alaya F was praised by critics and the audience for her acting skills in her debut movie Jaawani Jaaneman. Apart from acting, Alaya has a fashion sense which is very relatable to the masses and has caught instant attention. The audience has already started demanding to see more of the gorgeous actress.

