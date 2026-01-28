DYK KK was the first choice for Aashiqui 2 before Arijit Singh’s breakthrough? Arijit Singh became a household name after Aashiqui 2, but director Mohit Suri reveals that KK was originally chosen to record the film’s songs.

New Delhi:

When talking about Arijit Singh, we can't skip mentioning his hit song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Not just this song, the entire Aashiqui 2 album was a hit and made Arijit Singh a household name. But did you know that the songs were originally recorded by renowned singer KK, and Arijit Singh wasn't even part of the project at that time?

Read on to find out how Arijit Singh became the voice of Rahul Jaykar, the character played by Aditya Roy Kapur.

KK was the first choice for Aashiqui 2 not Arijit Singh

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, director Mohit Suri said, "When I was making Aashiqui 2, I recorded the songs in KK's voice, and I had done many songs with him, like Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai and all. But after I recorded that voice, I realised that voice was right for Emraan (Hashmi), a generation earlier. But Aditya Roy Kapur was coming in, and I wanted to find a new guy."

The filmmaker also revealed that he kept searching for new voices until he came across Arijit Singh. He said, "I went insane looking for someone called Arijit. I realised this is the voice required for the film. Putting in anyone already established would not cut it."

All about the Aashiqui 2 music album

The album features 11 songs including Tum Hi Ho, Sunn Raha Hai, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Hum Mar Jayenge, Piya Aaye Na, Meri Aashiqui, Aasan Nahin Yahan, Bhula Dena, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, Aashiqui (Love theme). The music for the film was composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithun Sharma and Ankit Tiwari. Notably, KK did record one song, Piya Aaye Na, alongside Tulsi Kumar, which also became a big hit.

Also Read: Arijit Singh retirement: The only film where he turned music composer