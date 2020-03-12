Image Source : INSTAGRAM Angrezi Medium Box Office Prediction: Irrfan’s comeback film to open with a bang

Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium will take over the big screens on March 13th. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Irrfan to make a power-packed comeback with his film and as the release date nears, the excitement has doubled. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a sequel to 2017’s sleeper hit Hindi Medium which also starred Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. With Angrezi Medium, Irrfan will return to the big screen after having recovered from neuroendocrine tumour.

While Irrfan’s return is much awaited, fans are also excited to witness two bundles of talent- Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan- sharing a frame in the film. Considering the huge buzz around the film, it is expected that Angrezi Medium will rake in good numbers on its opening day. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the film will earn Rs 4 crore on Day 1. He told HT, “Irrfan is coming back after a long time and he has a very good fan following. It’s the second outing after the successful Hindi Medium so I am really expecting it to have a good start at the box office. I peg Angrezi Medium to open around Rs 3.5-4.5 crore and depending on word of mouth, it can grow.”

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

The film will release in more than 1500 screens but will face competition from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3. Ahmed Khan’s action-drama released on March 6th and has been raking in good numbers at the box office. Also, coronavirus outbreak and examinations will impact the collection of the film. Many other filmmakers have even postponed the release date of their films amid coronavirus scare.

With Angrezi Medium, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan for the first time. Talking about working on the film, she said, "I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and that, for me, is the greatest honour. And that's the reason I did this film also. So I am super excited for the release."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page