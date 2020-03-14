Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1: Irrfan’s film witnesses poor start due to coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : TWITTER Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 1

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, witnessed a slow start after hitting the theaters on Friday, March 13th. With many cities announcing shutting of cinema halls due to coronavirus outbreak, Irrfan’s comeback film managed to earn Rs 3.75 cr approx. on Day 1 according to Box Office India. The film had been in the buzz since its announcement and fans were waiting to witness Irrfan’s magic on the big screen once again after two years. However, the current situation hasn’t worked well for the release of eth film.

Coronavirus scare has already hit the box office hard in India. The entertainment industry is facing huge losses as the shoots are getting canceled, halls are getting shut and travelling has become a distant dream for everyone. According to trade analysts, it was said that Angrezi Medium would rake in Rs 5-6 cr on its first day, considering it is Irrfan and Kareena’s first film together. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal shine in aimless film

Earlier, it was also rumoured that the release date of Angrezi Medium has been pushed due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, the makers on Thursday announced that the film will release as per schedule. The statement read, “The movie is releasing as scheduled across India except for - Kerala, Delhi and UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The makers will be releasing the movie in these respective regions once the theaters re-open.” On Friday, looking at the current scenario of fear because of the novel coronavirus, Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray also announced the closure of all the movie theatres until March 30.

Other than the coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 acted as a roadblock for Angrezi Medium. The action-drama released on March 6th and had been making good money at the box office. However, Baaghi 3 also witnessed a slump at the box office after cinema halls were shut down in Delhi, Maharshtra, Jammu, Bihar, Orissa, Karnataka and Kerala from Thursday. The film has collected Rs 91.5 crore approx. till now.

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page