Amrish Puri's grandson's film gets new title, release date

Vardhan Puri, late actor Amrish Puri's grandson, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Shivaleeka Oberoi in a romantic thriller titled "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", which was earlier titled "Paagal". It will hit the screens in November.

Last month, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of the film to change its title "Paagal" because of the "social stigma" attached to the word. The film was originally slated to release in July.

"Pyaar-Vyaar sab dhokha hai, bhaag lo beta mauka hai! Lovers, beware!#YehSaaliAashiqui, starring #VardhanPuri & #ShivaleekaOberoi, directed by #CheragRuparel. In cinemas from 22nd November! @jayantilalgada," read a tweet posted by Pen Indian Limited on Thursday.

Produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Movies and Rajeev Amrish Puri, the Cherag Ruparel directorial will now release on November 22.

