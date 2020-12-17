Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Devgn to remake Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura in Hindi

Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Ajay will produce the Hindi remake. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala conformed the news, tweeting: "Actor @ajaydevgn has bought the Hindi remake rights of 2019's Telugu crime comedy #Brochevarevarura. He will produce it with others starring in the remake."

The Telugu original was written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film starred actors Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.

The Hindi remake backed by Devgn will reportedly star Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. It is not yet known whether Ajay Devgn will play a character in the film or not.

Meanwhile, Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan will hit theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.