Sunny Deol postpones trailer launch of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol postpones trailer launch event of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Actor Sunny Deol has postponed the trailer launch of his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, in view of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas. The movie is the launchpad of his son -- Karan Deol -- into Bollywood and the title is a tribute to the evergreen song of the same title that Kishore Kumar sang for his father Dharmendra in the 1973 movie 'Blackmail'.

The trailer was to be launched at an event in Mumbai at 11.30 am.

Earlier, veteran actor Dharmendra had wished his grandson Karan Deol and actress Sahher Bamba for their debut film.

Dharmendra on Thursday tweeted a video of him giving a life lessons to the two newcomers.

"Karan aur Sahhar ko, PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen.... Nek DIL hain Aap. Aap sab ko Dharam (grandfather)ka JI JAAN se pyaar Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se. Shaid achha lage aap ko (Wishing Karan and Sahher for 'PPDKP' success... you have a great heart. Love from your grandfather...)," Dharmendra captioned the video.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" is a love story featuring both debutantes.

The film is slated to release on September 20.