Saaho box office collection day 7 Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer remains steady

Saaho starring South superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has witnessed immense success at the box office. The movie has grossed approximately Rs 110 crore mark at the box office for the Hindi version of the film. Saaho was released on August 30 and since no big movie or multi-starrer movie released on this date, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's movie enjoyed a monopoly in theatres.

According to the report on BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film has ended the week with rock-steady collections. The total collection of the Hindi version is now Rs 116 crore. However, the collections and the response of the movie is affected by heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Even then, the movie has collected a good amount at the box office. Saaho was released in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam across 8,500 plus screens in the country.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Murali Sharma, Evelyn Sharma and Vennela Kishore. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas are seen performing stunts in the movie.

