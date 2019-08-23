No trailer launch event for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action tentpole War have decided not to hold a trailer launch event for the film as they have realized that it will not be able to live up to the movie's scale. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films project is being touted as an action-packed feature. It also stars Vaani Kapoor as female lead.

The movie has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the world. The makers had roped in four leading Hollywood action directors to choreograph the stunt sequences. In a statement, Anand said his team tried to create a "visual spectacle" for the trailer launch but it soon dawned upon them that the event will not be able to "match the film's scale".

"An event for a film like this needs to be at par with what we are promising to audiences and it's impossible to create this spectacle from an event logistics point of view. "So, we have decided to scrap the idea of the launch and want to leave audiences with only the visuals of the trailer. We are very excited about the trailer. It's a big asset and we are hoping audiences will love what they see," the director said. War will release countrywide on October 2.



Throwing light on the characters and the action sequences in the film, director Sidharth Anand said, "For one scene, we got the world's most powerful machine gun, Gatling and choreographed an action sequence featuring Tiger. It is a sight to see him tear down a city with this insanely powerful piece of a military weapon."

He added, "While making War, we constantly kept in mind one thing, what will make this film the biggest action entertainer that India has seen. All our effort has been to make this film a visual spectacle for audiences, especially action genre lovers. Both Hrithik and Tiger have already wowed people with their action avatars in their previous films, so we wanted to push the boundaries more, For one scene, we got the world’s most powerful machine gun, Gatling choreographed an action sequence featuring Tiger. It is a sight to see him tear down a city with this insanely powerful piece of a military weapon. He is an incredible action hero and we wanted him to show people something that he has never done before."

