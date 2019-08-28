Image Source : TWITTER No Entry Sequel is titled No Entry Mein Entry, read details inside

With ‘No Entry’ completing 14 years, producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed the sequel of the film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Boney wrote, “The biggest hit of 2005 – ‘No Entry’ celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2.” He also thanked director Anees Bazmee and everyone connected to the project. Now, director Aneez Bamzee has revealed the name of the sequel and this time, the movie will be called No Entry Mein Entry.

“No Entry 2 is not a remake. It is a sequel. Since I had made the first one, I will be directing this one too. It has been fourteen years since No Entry released. It has never been that when the movie is running on TV and people haven’t called to tell me how much they still enjoy the film, and laugh aloud while the climax of the film is playing. People not only appreciated the actors for their fantastic performances, but they also appreciated the writing and direction", director Anees Bazmee was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Furthermore, he added, “I finished writing the script some time ago, and everybody involved in this film is very excited. I feel people will love this film. No Entry is such a big franchise, and this time we have named the film No Entry Mein Entry. This one will be a much bigger film than the last one. It is also much better. The comedy in this is slick. And, as a writer, I can say that this film is full of ‘mastiyaan’ (fun),” Bazmee added.

No Entry was a comedy-drama film that released in the year 2005. The movie had an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly and Sameera Reddy.

The sequel will be directed by none other than Anees Bazmee who directed the first one. Earlier, Bazmee had said that the script of its sequel is ready with him. He is just waiting for Boney Kapoor to decide the cast.

As the sequel is announced, fans of Salman Khan are waiting to see him in the sequel. Till now, no official announcement has been made about the cast.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Anees Bazmee had said, “Salman is a fantastic actor, he is a star. If he is part of the film, then it is really very good. But if he doesn’t want to do it, then we will have to think of another actor with all the plus and minus points. We’ll accordingly work towards it (story). Whenever Salman is part of a film, it does benefit (the film).”

