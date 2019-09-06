Chhichhore Box Office Prediction: Sushant and Shraddha starrer expected to earn Rs 5-6 crore on Day 1

Chhichhore Box Office Prediction

Chhichhore Box Office Prediction: Chhichhore, a college drama, has released this Friday. Directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwary, the story is about a group of friends who reunite after a tragedy. They walk down the memory lane cherishing good old times and all the college masti. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey and others in important roles, the movie is reportedly expected to earn Rs 5-6 crores on Day 1.

However, how the movie performs over the weekend will depend on the reviews and word of mouth. These two will come into play regarding the commercial response to Chhichhore.

The characters around which the film revolves includes Anni (Sushant Singh Rajput), Maya (Shraddha Kapoor), Sexa (Varun Sharma), Derek (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Mummy (Tushar Pandey), Acid (Naveen Polishetty) and Bevda (Saharsh Kumar Shukla). Prateik Babbar is also in the film playing the role of an anti-hero Raggie.

So far, Chhichhore has got mixed reviews. Don't expect it to be Three Idiots because an epic film can't be remade. As per reviews of netizens on social media, though Chhichhore is full of clichéd scenes, it offers good laugh.

Meanwhile, Shraddha recently walked down the memory lane by recreating Aashiqui 2 moment with co-star Varun Sharma. She was even singing her song Tum Hi Ho during the promotions of the movie.

Chhichhore Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page