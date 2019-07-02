Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's film stays strong on Monday, earns Rs 24 crore

Article 15, the crime drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role was released on Friday. The film embarked on a good note at the box office on its Day 1 despite the controversy surrounding the film, with several threats from Hindu-fringe groups. On Monday, Article 15 earned Rs 3.97 crore taking its total box-office collection to Rs 24.01 crore.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Article15 is super-strong on the crucial Mon... Braves #KabirSingh juggernaut + torrential rains in #Mumbai, yet stays solid at key metros... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] in Week 1... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr. Total: ₹ 24.01 cr. India biz".

The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The storyline for the socio-political drama film has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, is playing a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Article 15 is appreciated and received well by fans as well as critics. India TV critic wrote in her review, "The film is definitely Ayushmann's canvas. With a well-coiffured mane, Ayushmann is initially not too impressive as an IPS officer, but then his character grows on you and you get engrossed with the narrative as you are charged with whatever he does.

Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.