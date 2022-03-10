Bahraich Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's Anupama Jaiswal retain power, or be defeated by SP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bahraich Election Result 2022 LIVE

Bahraich election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for the Bahraich Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Samajwadi Party leader Yasir Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anupama Jaiswal, who is also the sitting MLA in Bahraich for the last 5 years.

In the 2017 assembly elections, she defeated Rubab Sayeda from Samajwadi Party by a margin.

BJP seems to have a stronghold in Bahraich as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, its candidate Akshaibar Lal won from Bahraich Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 128752 votes by defeating Shabbir Balmiki from Samajwadi Party.

There is no affirmation as to who is more likely to win the Bahraich seat, as even BJP hasn't been consistent there. Before 2017, the Samajwadi Party had the Bahraich seat to its name, as it defeated Congress in 2012. Before that as well, SP secured that seat by defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Bahraich voted in the fifth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on February 27, 2022.

It will be interesting to see whether BJP manages to continue its influence in Bahraich and repeat what happened in 2017, or SP beats it and regains the prominence it had before 2017 for ten years.