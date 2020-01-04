Image Source : TWITTER Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar resigns from Maha Vikas Aghadi govt over disagreement on minister post

Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar, who took oath as a Minister of State in Maharashtra government, has resigned over not been given a cabinet post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. As per reports, there was disagreement between Sattar and the Shiv Sena leadership over cabinet birth.

Abdul Sattar is a former Congress MLA who had joined Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra Election.

Sattar was among the four Muslim leaders who took oath as Ministers on December 30 when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray undertook the exercise to expand his Cabinet. Besides Sattar, three Muslim leaders who were sworn in as Ministers are NCP’s Nawab Malik and Hasan Mushrif and Congress’ Aslam Shaikh (all three are Cabinet rank ministers).

Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, reports said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution.