Sarairanjan election result: Close fight between JDU's Vijay Kumar Choudary, RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni

Sarairanjan Assembly Election Result 2020

Sarairanjan Assembly Election Result: The Sarairanjan Assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It comes under Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is located in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The RJD's Arbind Kumar Sahni is giving a tough fight to the sitting MLA from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Vijay Kumar Choudary, who is contesting to retain his Sarairanjan assembly seat.

The two-time MLA, Choudhary, had been fighting from the Sarairanjan seat since 2005. Despite giving a close contest to RJD's Ramchandra Singh Nishad with a margin of 9,270 votes in October 2005 polls, he lost the seat but won it in 2010.

In the 2010 assembly elections, Vijay Kumar defeated his nearest rival Ramshray Sahni of RJD with a margin of 17,557 votes.

In 2015 polls, he retained the seat by defeating his rival Ranjit Nirguni of BJP. He won with a margin of 22.4 percent securing 81,055 votes against BJP's Nirguni.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,70,120 electorates and 269 polling stations in the Sarairanjan constituency. The voter turnout was 59.33 percent in the 2015 assembly elections.

