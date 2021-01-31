Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Congress ahead of BJP

Sunday, January 31, 2021
     
Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12 by the RLP, 1 by the CPI (M) and the BSP each and 235 independents have won.

Jaipur Updated on: January 31, 2021 13:03 IST
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held. Counting of votes is underway.

Polling in the local bodies in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts was held on Thursday.

