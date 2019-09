Image Source : FACEBOOK Kerala Pala by-election result: Congress's MC Kappan leads

Nationalist Congress Party's MC Kappan has won the Pala assembly seat in Kerala. Kappan had taken early lead in Pala by-election with over 43 per cent of the votes in the initial counting of votes.

For 54 years Pala constituency was represented by Kerala Congress (M) chief K M Mani. T

The results of these by-elections are crucial for the KC(M) as the party has held the seat since its inception and losing it would send a negative message to the party workers.

(More to follow...)