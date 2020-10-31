Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court against EC taking away his 'star campaigner' status in MP bypolls.

Congress leader Kamal Nath has moved Supreme Court against Election Commission taking away his 'star campaigner' status in MP bypolls, informed his lawyer Vivek Tankha. Taking serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour", the Election Commission on Friday revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

In an order, the Commission said, "... for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh."

It said no permission will be granted by authorities to Nath as a star campaigner.

However, Nath later said that he has got no notice from the Election Commission that mentions his Star Campaigner status has been revoked.

Speaking on the issue, the Congress Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision to revoke the `star campaigner' status of its senior leader Kamal Nath ahead of November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the development, Nath himself said the EC had not given him any notice or hearing. Congress' Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha told reporters here that a petition will be filed in the Apex Court as soon as possible.

While a political party pays for the expenditure of a star campaigner, an individual candidate pays for the expenditure of other campaigners.

