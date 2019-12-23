Saraikela Constituency result live updates

Saraikela Constituency result: Champai Sorean in leading

Saraikela assembly constituency is occupied with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). As per 2011, the city had a population of 26,145. It is also the district headquarters.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Champai Soren won the assembly elections of 2009 for the second consecutive time. He defeated his nearest rival Laxhman Tudu of BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Soren bagged 57156 votes as against Tudu's 53910 votes. Located in Seraikella Kharsawan district of Maharashtra, the assembly constituency belongs to Singhbhum parliamentary constituency.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.