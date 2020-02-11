Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Deoli Constituency Result LIVE

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Deoli constituency are Prakash Jarwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arvinder Singh of the Indian National Congress.

February 11, 2020 8:22 IST
Deoli constituency is known to face severe water supply issues. In fact,  chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and a team had visited the constituency and assured people of action on the issue.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Deoli had seen 67.59 per cent voting. 

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result

 
Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

 

 

 

