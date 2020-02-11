Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Deoli Constituency Result LIVE

Deoli constituency result

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Deoli constituency are Prakash Jarwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arvinder Singh of the Indian National Congress.

Deoli constituency is known to face severe water supply issues. In fact, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and a team had visited the constituency and assured people of action on the issue.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Deoli had seen 67.59 per cent voting.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result