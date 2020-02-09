Delhi Elections: Occupation wise, who voted for whom? As per exit poll

Delhi Elections 2020 polling is done and the candidates, as well as the public, now eagerly await the results which are to be announced on Tuesday, February 11. The exit poll surveys, which were out on the eve of polling, show a comfortable lead for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). If the polls are right, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to get over 50 seats and form a government once again in the national capital.

Analysis of the IANS-CVoter exit poll shows how Delhiites from various occupations have voted in the concluded polling. While strong winds are blowing the favour of AAP, there are a few occupations where the margin is too less to feel comfortable.

Here is an occupation-wise analysis of who voted for whom in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Image Source : CVOTER Delhi Elections: Occupation wise, who voted for whom? As per exit poll ​

Student/Unemployed

The students/unemployed voter has gone strongly with Kejriwal with 51 per cent votes. BJP has managed to secure 34 per cent from this voter while the Congress party comes at a distant third with 9.5 per cent.

Much of this could be credited to Kejriwal's strong bend towards the education sector and the work he has done in schools. Most of these voters would be first-time voters and with a 17 per cent lead, AAP has swept the class.

Housewife

Once again AAP has secured over 50 per cent votes of the housewives. BJP has got 34.5 per cent while the Congress once again comes at a distant third with 7.5 per cent vote.

With a lead of 17.2 per cent, Kejriwal seems to have the full support of the housewives.

Farmer

Congress has done a little better with the farmers with 14 per cent votes. BJP is likely to get 30 per cent of the farmer vote. And once again leading the pack in Arvind Kejriwal's AAP with 47.6 per cent votes.

Once again AAP's margin here is 17 per cent.

Landless Agricultural Labor

Agricultural labour is one occupation which looks divided between AAP and BJP. While Kejriwal has a slight edge here, it is not significantly high and with a slight swing could go either way.

As per the IANS-CVoter exit poll, AAP is getting 42.8 per cent of the vote in this occupation while the BJP gets 40 per cent. Congress once again comes third with only 9.5 per cent.

Fishery

Another profession where AAP is not clear cut in front. With a margin of only 2 per cent, this profession has a close call between the AAP and the BJP.

AAP is likely to get 37.9 per cent of the vote here while BJP stands at 35.9. Congress, by its own standards, has done well and is likely to secure 18.9 per cent vote, still coming third.

Government Serivce

Kejriwal's strong schemes for the government employees mean that AAP is 12.6 per cent ahead of the second-placed BJP in this occupation.

AAP is likely to get 48.9 per cent vote while BJP secures 36.3 per cent. Congress is third with 7.9 per cent vote.

Private Sector Service

AAP has once again gone past the 50 per cent mark when it comes to those in the private sector. With 50.6 per cent Kejriwal looks to be in a clear lead. BJP is second with 37.5 per cent while Congress is third with 7.5 per cent.

AAP is ahead by 13.1 per cent in this occupation.

Business/Self Employed

Businessmen have gone for the AAP as well. With 46 per cent vote, Kejriwal is looking comfortable here. BJP is second with 38.6 per cent while Congress is third with 11.1 per cent.

AAP is likely to have a 7.4 per cent lead in the occupation.

General Labor

General Labor is where AAP has stormed ahead of everyone. With 55.9 per cent vote, Kejriwal is a whooping 25.4 per cent ahead of the next best BJP which is at 30.6 per cent.

Congress' disappointing campaign continues with 9.6 per cent votes.