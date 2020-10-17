Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda in BJP's fresh list of star campaigners

Image Source : PTI Bihar Elections 2020: BJP releases fresh list of star campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a fresh list of its star campainers for phase 2 of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other leaders included in the list.

BJP releases fresh list of start campaigners for #BiharElections2020.



Names of Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, which were not part of the first list, added in this. pic.twitter.com/oiufKqCRP7 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

