Image Source : PTI Bengal polls 2021: Yashwant Sinha appointed vice-president of Trinamool Congress

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined Trinamool Congress, has been appointed as its vice president and national working committee member. Sinha, a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, joined Mamata Banerjee's party on Saturday.

He joined the TMC days ahead of the high octane West Bengal assembly poll. Sinha, a senior BJP leader who was a cabinet minister of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, told reporters that democracy is in peril in the country and it is the need of the hour to ensure that TMC wins the poll with a thumping majority.

"TMC's win will herald the defeat of the Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and save the country," he had said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said the attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram of which she told him during the 45-minute conversation with him during the day was the "tipping point" for his joining TMC.

The senior politician pledged support to Banerjee in her fight against the BJP.

"This government (BJP) can do anything to win the election. The attack on Mamata Ji made me decide that I want to work with her," the former union minister said about the March 10 incident.

Sinha had quit the saffron party in 2018 after having serious differences with the present party leadership. His son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The octagenarian leader had campaigned for TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

READ MORE: Bengal Polls 2021: Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC

BENGAL POLLS 2021 FULL COVERAGE