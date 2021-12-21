Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's cash scheme outreach to 16 lakh women in Prayagraj

PM Narendra Modi's event in Prayagraj will be attended by over two lakh women.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2021 10:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women. The programme is being held as per Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources. He will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members. This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

 

  • Dec 21, 2021 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi to attend programmes related to women in Prayagraj today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Prayagraj on Tuesday to attend programmes related to women. The Prime Minister will transfer Rs 1,000 crore into the accounts of 1.60 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) and Rs 20.20 crore to 1.01 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana on Tuesday.

