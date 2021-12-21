Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's cash scheme outreach to 16 lakh women in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday and participate in a one of its kind programme to be attended by over two lakh women. The programme is being held as per Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources. He will transfer an amount of Rs 1000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members. This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.