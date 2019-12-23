BJP will form govt in Jharkhand: Raghubar Das 'confident' despite debacle in trends

Despite a predicted debacle in initial trends, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form government in the state with a comfortable majority. The trends have indicated a Congress+JMM government in Jharkhand as the BJP lagged behind. Das, however, refused to comment on the trends reflecting anti-incumbency in Jharkhand.

"These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," Raghubar Das said in a presser minutes before noon on Monday.

Das, who is also a candidate from Jamshedpur East, further exuded confidence and said: "Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state."