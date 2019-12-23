Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Madhupur Constituency Result Live Updates

Madhupur Constituency Result Live Updates: Madhupur constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is a part of the Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Madhupur assembly constituency has almost always seen a tough fight between BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Raj Paliwar, a two-time legislator, is the incumbent MLA from the BJP. He was fielded in 2019 assembly elections too. Paliwar had won 2005 assembly polls. The seat was wrested away by JMM's Hussain Ansari in 2009. Ansari had defeated Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Shiv Dutt Sharma by a margin of at least 20,000 votes in 2009. 

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition

Parties

Number of candidates

UPA

(81)

  

Congress

31
 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

43
 

Rashtriya Janata Dal

7

NDA
(NA)

  

Bharatiya Janata Party

79
 

All Jharkhand Students Union

52
 

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha

81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies  AJSU party (5)  and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.

Party Flag or symbol Seats on Vote percentage
Bharatiya Janata Party   37 31.26%
All Jharkhand Students Union Banana 5 3.68%
JVM(P) MLA's joined BJP (11 feb 2015)   6  
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Comb 8-6=2 9.99%
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Indian Election Symbol Bow And Arrow.png 19 20.43%
Congress Flag of the Indian National Congress.svg 6 10.46%
Bahujan Samaj Party
Elephant Bahujan Samaj Party.svg
 1 1.82%
CPI(M)
South Asian Communist Banner.svg
 1 1.52%
Jharkhand Party   1 1.11%
Marxist Co-ordination Committee   1 1.02%
Jai Bharat Samanta Party   1 0.79%
Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha   1 0.49%
Left Parties   0 1.66%
Nominated   1  
 

