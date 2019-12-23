Madhupur Constituency Result Live Updates

Madhupur Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes begins, Madhupur election result, live update madhupur election result, Election 2019 Results, madhupur Election Results 2019 live updates, madhupurelection date 2019, election date in Ghatsila, election in madhupur2019, madhupur election results LIVE, live update jharkhand election result, vote counting live madhupur

Madhupur constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is a part of the Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Madhupur assembly constituency has almost always seen a tough fight between BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Raj Paliwar, a two-time legislator, is the incumbent MLA from the BJP. He was fielded in 2019 assembly elections too. Paliwar had won 2005 assembly polls. The seat was wrested away by JMM's Hussain Ansari in 2009. Ansari had defeated Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Shiv Dutt Sharma by a margin of at least 20,000 votes in 2009.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.