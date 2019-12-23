Godda Constituency Result: Live Updates

Godda Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes begins, Goddaelection result, live update Godda election result, Election 2019 Results, Godda Election Results 2019 live updates, deogharelection date 2019, election date in deoghar, election in Godda 2019, Godda election results LIVE, live update jharkhand election result, vote counting live deoghar

Godda assembly seat has been a stronghold of the ruling BJP. In 2005, Manohar Kumar Tekariwal of BJP won the seat. Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the RJD won in 2009, while Raghu Nandan Mandal of BJP regained control in 2014. A bypoll was necessitated after Raghu's death. His son Amit Kumar Mandal won by a margin of 34,551 votes by defeating RJD candidate Sanjay Yadav. Sitting MLA Amit is contesting the election on BJP ticket this election.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.