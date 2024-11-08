UCEED 2025 registration's last date extended - check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UCEED 2025 registration's last date extended

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) has extended the last date of application submission for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2025 for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. Those who have not completed their application process can do so by visiting the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date of application submission is November 18, 2025. The link to the online applications can be checked at the website of UCEED, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The official website reads, ''The last date for online registration with late fee has been extended till November 18 till 5 pm. No further extension can be made to this date''.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) exam for the first time in either 2024 OR 2025 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2025. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible.

Age Limit - The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC,

ST or PwD category.

UCEED 2025 exam date

UCEED 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 19 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates should report at the examination centre at 7:00 am on Sunday, January 19, 2025, with a printout of the Admit Card and a Valid, Original Photo Identity Proof. Only candidates with valid Admit Card and a Photo Identity Proof will be allowed inside the examination centre. The admit cards will be released on January 3 at 1.00 pm on the official website. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their admit cards if any by January 9.