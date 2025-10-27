Tamil Nadu school holiday: Will schools in Chennai, other districts be closed as cyclone Montha approaches? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, warning of heavy rain and gusty winds as Cyclone Montha advances toward the Andhra coast.

Chennai:

The weather today in Chennai remains cloudy, with intermittent showers and rising wind speeds as the city feels the outer effects of Cyclone Montha. The IMD has warned that rainfall may become heavy to very heavy in parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry through the day.

According to the IMD, the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and is likely to become a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 (Tuesday). It is projected to make landfall near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h.

Will there be a school holiday in Chennai?

As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced a school holiday for October 27. The decision will depend on how the rain in Chennai develops over the next few hours. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are monitoring rainfall intensity and wind conditions.

If the weather in Chennai worsens, authorities may declare a school holiday tomorrow (October 28) to ensure the safety of students. Parents have been urged to stay alert and monitor official district websites, as well as school WhatsApp groups, for real-time updates.

IMD alert: Heavy rain predicted for Tamil Nadu and coastal states

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry for the coming days.

Forecasts show:

Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema: Heavy to very heavy rain between October 27–28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Rainfall expected October 26–30

Odisha and Telangana: Heavy showers predicted October 27–30

In Chennai, the today weather report indicates cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and temperatures between 25°C and 31°C. The IMD has cautioned residents about possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions due to persistent rain.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have placed NDRF and SDRF teams on standby to respond to emergencies. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 26–29 due to rough conditions along the coast.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed district collectors and police officials to evacuate residents in vulnerable coastal areas and declare school holidays if needed. Similar steps have been taken by the Odisha government, which has activated disaster response teams and stocked relief materials.