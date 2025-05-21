Schools in this district of Uttar Pradesh closed suddenly, know what's behind administration action The Uttar Pradesh government has taken measures to combat the severe heatwave in Meerut district. Due to rising temperatures, extreme heatwaves, the District Magistrate of Meerut has decided to close all schools across the district as a precautionary measure to prevent students from serious illness.

New Delhi:

All schools, including private, government, and government-aided schools, in one of the districts of Uttar Pradesh, have been ordered to close suddenly. This closure is a precautionary measure to protect students from the adverse effects of high temperatures. The closure follows an order from the District Magistrate of Meerut.

Official Order

In view of the rising temperatures and extreme heat waves, the District Magistrate of Meerut has decided to close all schools across the district as a precautionary measure to prevent students from serious illnesses and dehydration. This closure applies to all academic institutions, including those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, Madrasa Board, Sanskrit Board, and other boards, as well as all recognized schools from pre-nursery to Class 12 operating in the district.

When will classes resume in Meerut?

According to the notice, all schools from nursery to Class 12 will remain closed until May 31. After that, there will be a summer vacation in schools for a month. However, if exams for Classes 9-12 are being held in any school, they will continue. Otherwise, students studying in Classes 9 to 12 will have a holiday.

Meerut Weather Update

Meerut is experiencing hot weather with a current temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity is at 51%. Expect continued sunshine with temperatures potentially reaching highs in the coming days, as per IMD report.

