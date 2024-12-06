Schools closed in THIS city due to ongoing farmers' protest | Check

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Picture for representational purposes

Farmers are expected to embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from the Shambhu border protest site. According to the order issued by the deputy commissioner, taking out any procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes has been prohibited till further orders. Given the protest, the administration has decided to close all the schools and colleges.

The farmers gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha earlier announced a foot march to the national capital seeking legal guarantee for minimum support price of crops, among several other demands. They have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria appealed to all the farmers to maintain peace, and obtain permission to march to Delhi. "I want to assure all that the district police have made adequate arrangements to maintain law and order," he said.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said after the first 'jatha' of 101 farmrs, other 'jathas' will also move towards the national capital in subsequent days. He said if the Haryana government uses force to stop the first 'jatha' of 101 farmers from marching towards Delhi, "it will only expose the government".