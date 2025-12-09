Pariksha Pe Charcha registration 2026: Know last date to apply; details here Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date 2026: The students who wish to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 can do so on the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in. The last date to apply is January 11.

New Delhi:

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2026) registration 2026 which was started, will be closed on January 11. The students who wish to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 can do so on the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in. The 9th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive programme with students is scheduled to be held in January.

Students who wish to take part in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event must register on the MyGov Innovate platform. The registration is open to school pupils (Class 6 to 12). To apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, visit the official portal- innovateindia1.mygov.in and click on 'Participate Now' button. Now, select the category- student, teacher or parent. Now enter the basic details in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 application form. Submit it and take a print out to be used for further references.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to register at innovateindia1.mygov.in

Visit the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in

Enter your registration information to log in

The certificate download option will be accessible after logging in

Fill out any necessary information and submit

The certificate will show up on the screen

Save and download it

Print the certificate so you may use it later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the ninth edition of The exact date of the programme is yet to be announced. During the event, the prime minister will answer students queries related to exam stress and other issues. Selected questions may feature in the event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Rewards

Winners will get a chance to be a direct participant in the Pariksha Pe Charcha event along with the Prime Minister.

Each winner will get a specially designed PPC 2026 Certificate of Appreciation.

A small group of students among the winners will get the chance to interact with the Prime Minister. These students will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister.

Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit.

The full form of PPC is Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is an annual programme led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this programme, every year, prime minister engages with students, teachers, and parents to address their concerns related to exams and education. This programme aims to reduce exam stress, promote effective preparation techniques, and encourage a balanced approach to education and personal development. This programme provides an opportunity to participants to share their questions, which the prime minister addresses during the session.