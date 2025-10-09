NTA SWAYAM July registration 2025 begins at swayam.nta.ac.in; know how to apply NTA SWAYAM July registration 2025: The last date to apply for SWAYAM July exam 2025 is October 31. Apply for SWAYAM July exam at swayam.nta.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July registration 2025 has been commenced, the candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for SWAYAM July exam 2025 is October 31. The SWAYAM July application correction window will be opened from November 1 to 3, 2025.

SWAYAM July registration 2025: How to apply at swayam.nta.ac.in

To apply for NTA SWAYAM July exam 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in and click on application link. Fill details in the SWAYAM July application form and upload required documents. Pay SWAYAM July application fee and click on submit. Save SWAYAM July application form 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration'

You need to first register yourself and then proceed to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration fee

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 750 for the first course and Rs 600 for each additional course whereas the fee for the candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 500 for the first course and Rs 400 for each additional course. The registration fee can be paid through credit, debit card, net banking, or UPI by October 31.

SWAYAM July exam dates 2025

NTA SWAYAM July exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025 with a total duration of 180 minutes for each shift. The exam will be conducted in English Language, except for the language courses where the question paper will be provided in the respective language.

For details on NTA SWAYAM registration 2025, please visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in.