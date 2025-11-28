Advertisement
Not Al-Falah, around 50% of universities don't have valid NAAC accreditation: Exclusive

NAAC data as of 2025 showed that only 561 universities out of 1,074 have a valid NAAC accreditation, which results in nearly 50 per cent of universities currently functioning without proper NAAC accreditation.

Al-Falah has responded to the show cause notice stating that the outdated accreditation was overlooked and has been taken down.
Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Following the Delhi blast on November 10, Al-Falah University in Faridabad has come under the scanner for the alleged academic fraud and expired NAAC claims. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), in its show cause notice, mentioned that the Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology's 'Grade A' accreditation was valid from 2013 to 2018, while the Al-Falah School of Education and Training's accreditation was valid from 2011 to 2016.

Meanwhile, it's not Al-Falah University; around 50 per cent of universities in India do not have valid NAAC accreditation. UGC in 2023 mentioned that India has a total of 1,074 universities, which includes 56 central universities, 460 state universities, 430 private universities, and 128 deemed to be universities.

However, NAAC data as of 2025 showed that only 561 universities out of 1,074 have a valid NAAC accreditation, which results in nearly 50 per cent of universities currently functioning without proper NAAC accreditation.

State-wise universities with valid NAAC accreditation

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0
Andhra Pradesh 22
Arunachal Pradesh 3
Assam 15
Bihar 12
Chandigarh 2
Chhattisgarh 12
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0
Daman and Diu 0
Delhi 21
Goa 1
Gujarat 44
Haryana 24
Himachal Pradesh 11
Jammu and Kashmir 7
Jharkhand 11
Karnataka 46
Kerala 10
Ladakh 0
Madhya Pradesh 26
Maharashtra 41
Manipur 1
Meghalaya 2
Mizoram 1
Nagaland 1
Odisha 22
Puducherry 2
Punjab 18
Rajasthan 41
Sikkim 3
Tamil Nadu 46
Telangana 17
Tripura 3
Uttar Pradesh 56
Uttarakhand 19
West Bengal 21

College-wise, 11,268 out of 43,796 colleges have a proper NAAC accreditation. Here are the state-wise colleges with NAAC accreditation: 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3
Andhra Pradesh 509
Arunachal Pradesh 9
Assam 325
Bihar 218
Chandigarh 15
Chhattisgarh 306
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 6
Daman and Diu 2
Delhi 100
Goa 28
Gujarat 550
Haryana 361
Himachal Pradesh 76
Jammu and Kashmir 120
Jharkhand 182
Karnataka 1090
Kerala 428
Ladakh
Madhya Pradesh 368
Maharashtra 2,700
Manipur 52
Meghalaya 27
Mizoram 27
Nagaland 39
Odisha 327
Puducherry 37
Punjab 312
Rajasthan 317
Sikkim 9
Tamil Nadu 1017
Telangana 379
Tripura 25
Uttar Pradesh 667
Uttarakhand 106
West Bengal 528

NAAC chairman's response

Replying to India TV's query on why around fifty per cent of the Indian universities are without valid NAAC accreditation, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the executive committee of NAAC, said, "NAAC is voluntary for getting evaluated for quality assurance, and hence no action can be taken by NAAC for not coming forward for accreditation. NAAC conducts workshops for creating awareness about its usefulness to do self-correction on parameters where the institute is lacking. It's the government—state, central, or regulatory bodies such as UGC AICTE—who can make it mandatory and take action if not followed. As of now it's not made mandatory by regulators either. Right now we are encouraging and providing incentives in terms of autonomy, etc., for accredited institutes." 

NAAC's show cause notice

The NAAC show cause notice reads, "which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC," and has publicly displayed on its website that "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)." "This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students, and stakeholders," the show-cause notice read.

Al-Falah's response

The institute has responded to the show cause notice stating that the outdated accreditation was overlooked and has been taken down. According to the institute, the outdated accreditation claims on its website were the result of unintentional lapses and website-design errors, multiple reports quoting NAAC officials stated.  

Top News

