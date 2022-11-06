MP Board of Secondary Education to hold class 10, 12 exams in February, date sheet released

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A candidate needs to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject in order to pass the examination.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10th and 12th from February 13, 2023. According to the notice issued by the MPBSE, the practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28 whereas the theory exams will be conducted from March 1 to 31.

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023,” MP Education Minister Inder Singh Pramar tweeted.

The board examinations were held from February 17 to March 12 last year. However, this year there would be no syllabus cut like in the past 2 years. To pass the MP Board examination, a candidate needs to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject.

